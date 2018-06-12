Accused fiance murderer waves right for preliminary hearing

James Addie of Mexico, Missouri, had his second court appearance Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

During the proceedings, Addie waived his right to the preliminary hearing and the case will now go to an arraignment.

Addie was charged with First Degree Murder of his fiance, Molly Watson, 35, of Huntsville, Missouri, on April 27.

Investigators said Watson’s body was discovered April 27 at 10:05 p.m. near her vehicle in a low water crossing east of Highway 151 and Route M in Monroe County.

Addie was charged with a Class A Felony of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Addie could go to prison for no less than three years and any punishment will be added to the First-Degree Murder charge.

The date for the arraignment has been set for July 5 at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED:
Audrain County man accused of murdering fiance
Residents react to murder investigation in Monroe County, Missouri
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Probable Cause Statement
Monroe County murder suspect appears in court 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
48°
Hannibal
52°
Keokuk
46°
Macomb
Clear skies and above average temperatures

Clear skies and above average temperatures

We had clear blue skies and a lot of sunshine today! Highs in the upper 40s and 50s were around

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Wreaths Across America honors veterans in Keokuk

Amber Alert issued, police looking for three suspects

Shop with a Cop helps kids complete holiday shopping lists

Boil order for Clark County Water customers

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of Highway 27 in Lee County

Santa visits Quincy Fire Department

Holiday tradition continues at John Wood Mansion

Advocacy Network for Children holds fundraiser to help expand programs

Hannibal police say drug trafficking bust impacts entire community

Holiday shoppers looking for deals shouldn’t wait too long

Scroll to top
Skip to content