Accused fiance murderer waves right for preliminary hearing

James Addie of Mexico, Missouri, had his second court appearance Tuesday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

During the proceedings, Addie waived his right to the preliminary hearing and the case will now go to an arraignment.

Addie was charged with First Degree Murder of his fiance, Molly Watson, 35, of Huntsville, Missouri, on April 27.

Investigators said Watson’s body was discovered April 27 at 10:05 p.m. near her vehicle in a low water crossing east of Highway 151 and Route M in Monroe County.

Addie was charged with a Class A Felony of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Addie could go to prison for no less than three years and any punishment will be added to the First-Degree Murder charge.

The date for the arraignment has been set for July 5 at 9:30 a.m.

