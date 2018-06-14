Air conditioning units donated for those in need

Help is on the way for those in need, struggling to keep their homes cool this summer.

Ameren Illinois donated 50 window air conditioning units to Two Rivers Regional Council on Thursday. Ameren said they have been donating air conditioning units since 2013 and this summer they have donated about 2,500 units statewide.

"People who need help in the summer," said Tucker Kennedy, the communications director for Ameren Illinois. "They are having challenges with keeping their homes cool. There are health issues. It’s an opportunity to give back and provide a cool summer for those who really need it."

Officials from Two Rivers said the A-C units will be available to those in need in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler Counties. Over the summer, the A-C units will be distributed, but it’s first come, first serve and you have to qualify.

"We’ll do an application on them if they’re income eligible, if they’re senior, disabled, if they’re a veteran they get a special consideration, and anyone with a child under the age of six or if they have a medical condition that needs air conditioning," said Becky Pruden the Two Rivers Regional Council Community Service Director.

To see if you qualify, contact Two Rivers at 217.224.8171. Two Rivers said take action soon, because these units go quickly.