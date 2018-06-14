Community garden addresses area hunger problem

A community garden in Hannibal addresses the community’s hunger needs.

Gene Seward sees the hunger need in Hannibal first hand on a daily basis as a volunteer for the loaves and fishes program at the First United Methodist Church.

"It really tugs on your heart when you go out and sit and you talk to the family and the kids and they say thank you, we really need this, we really appreciate this," said Seward.

That need prompted Gordon Ipson to start the victory over hunger community garden in Hannibal about a year ago. Volunteers donate the produce they grow to the church.

"Because a lot of the food pantries and what people get at the food pantry is canned or processed food, we were trying to grow more food to put more fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet," explained Ipson.

With multiple volunteers, the group has seen the garden grow a lot in just one year and they’re hoping to be able to donate even more food this year.

Last year we harvested about a thousand pounds of produce to combat hunger with the loaves and fishes program. This year, we’re hopeful and projecting three thousand pounds of produce." said volunteer John Paul Tomko.

Seward said the fresh produce only lasts a day or two when it is donated but it’s more than needed for a program that feeds 30 to 60 people 5 nights a week.

"It’s very important because some of them after they pay their rent or after they get their medicine and stuff if they’re on meds, they don’t have the money for anything else," stated Seward.

The community garden says they need more volunteers. if you’d like to get involved, click here.