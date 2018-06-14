Local organization provides escape from extreme heat

The Tri-States are expecting a heat wave this weekend. The National Weather Service may issue heat advisories if the feel-like temperature reaches triple digits.

If heat advisories are issued, the Quincy Salvation Army Kroc Center and the Hannibal Salvation Army will have cooling centers available. They want to help the public escape the extreme heat.

"We know that during this time of the year it doesn’t stay a nice steady 70 degrees all the time, but when it gets really hot, there a lot of people that need.," said Major Andy Miller with the Salvation Army. "A lot of people don’t have air conditioning, a lot people just need some place to just cool off."

"They can just stop in," said Miller. "We have seats and we’ll usually have a water cooler set up. I they don’t have that, we have water fountains. It’s just a good place to come and relax. Bring your book, read, get yourself cooled off so that body heat is regulated and you won’t get hurt."

The Quincy Kroc Center will serve as a cooling center when heat advisories are issued from 8 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 8 am to 7 pm on Saturdays, and 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays.