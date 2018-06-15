Man dies from stabbing in Quincy

A man has died as a result of a stabbing that happened on June 7 at 910 North 3rd in Quincy.

Quincy Police have reported that Marty Johnson, 32 died at Blessing Hospital on Wednesday. An autopsy was performed Thursday on Johnson in Bloomington, Illinois.

Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:57 a.m. on June 7th in reference to a stabbing. Upon arriving, they found a male suffering from a stab wound and lying in the entranceway to the alley just north of the home.

Preliminary information suggests the injury occurred during a disturbance among individuals a the home. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

