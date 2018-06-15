McDonough District Hospital breaks ground on new women’s center

McDonough District Hospital is moving forward with its expansion of a new women’s center. On Thursday, the hospital broke ground on the Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center in Macomb.

The imaging center at the hospital’s current women’s center will be renovated and the hospital’s obstetrics area will expand to a new building.

The new center is expected to have a modern look, new technology and expanded rooms for patients.

"Benefits will be improved women’s health services for our community every age from new-born to the end," MDH Foundation Leader Vicky Kipling said.

"it brings people to the community. it provides service so they’re not going out of the community to get those services that they need, and that means dollars are spent here in Macomb," said Mayor Mike Inman.

Officials say the new center should be complete by 20-20 and the project will cost roughly $7.2 million. The hospital already raised more than half of that.