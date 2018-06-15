Paramedics warn about dangers of the extreme heat

Adams County EMS crews are warning to look out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

They said that’s true not only for you, but also for people you’re around.

The symptoms to watch for include dizziness, nausea, potential fainting and even lack of sweating.

"Whenever the humidity gets very high, it’s hard for us to regulate our own body temperatures because there’s less of an evaporation effect with our sweat so it’s hard to keep ourselves cool." said paramedic Douglass Orr.

That’s why paramedics say it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid drinking alcohol and carbonated drinks like soda if you’re out in the sun.