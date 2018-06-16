Car slams into Burger King restaurant

Quincy firefighters say an elderly driver claimed his car malfunctioned, causing it to slam into a Quincy Burger King restaurant Friday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at 635 Broadway.

The impact of the crash shifted a wall and shattered several large windows. Quincy police say the dining room of the restaurant is closed for the night but the drive-through remains open.

Quincy firefighters said customers were inside the fast-food restaurant when the Buick hit the side of the building but no one was hurt.

According to the Quincy Fire Department, the elderly driver was taken to Blessing Hospital to be checked out.