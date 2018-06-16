Lincoln in the District brings crowd, despite the hot weather

With the extreme heat in the forecast the next few days, Organizers of Lincoln in the District thought a lot of people wouldn’t come downtown Saturday, but hundreds decided the heat wasn’t enough to stop them from meeting Lincoln in the district.

"It’s really fun. It’s really interesting. We came down in time to listen to Mr. Lincoln and Mr. Douglass. It’s very educational. Even though it’s really hot today. In the shade it’s beautiful." said Donetta Allen.

With Abraham Lincoln walking among them, kids, family, and history buffs alike all got a chance to see what life felt like back in the 1800s.

"We want to enjoy the parks. Washington park is where Lincoln walked so it has to be here. It’s in the historic downtown." said chairperson Iris Nelson.

While this isn’t a weekend that businesses completely rely on, organizers said the extra foot traffic doesn’t hurt.

"It brings people downtown to eat, to do a little shopping, and to learn. They are being educated about the life and times of Lincoln." said Nelson.

The heat may have kept some people away but with the first fire truck in the state of Illinois keeping everyone cool, one festival goer, Eddie Allen, said there was something to do for everyone.

"There are a lot of things here for lots of kids. Painting over here and the games that were played way back when. It’s good stuff." stated Allen.

Festival officials said this event draws big crowds and they hope to continue it for years to come.