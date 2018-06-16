Local clinics expected to be busy during extreme temperatures

Doctors at Blessing Hospital are gearing up for what could be a busy weekend for heat related illnesses.

Doctors at Blessing Walk-In Clinic say they usually see an influx of people during the first couple days of extreme heat.

Local physicians say they’re concerned with heat related illnesses, specifically heat exhaustion.

"The elderly and young are the ones who are most susceptible to heat illnesses," said Dr. Joseph Lane. "Ones that are on medications, like diabetic medications or hypertensive medications, they’re at higher sensitivity of being overheated."

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include confusion, dizziness, headache and nausea.

If you have any of these symptoms, Dr. Lane says to go inside to cool off and drink plenty of water.

