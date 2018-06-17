Great River Honor Flight Fundraiser at Salem Church

At Salem Church in Quincy, there was a "50s" style drive-in to raise money for the Great River Honor Flight. 

And even though the heat made a difference for the people that ate outside, they also offered eating inside. 

The rainbow girls dressed in 50s style outfits and car hopped  while guys from the muddy river riders did the grilling. 

"We’ve worked together with the Muddy River Riders to try to do this with the best quality of food, the best price so that we can make sure we make as much money as we can for the vets."

Invasion Entertainment played the patriotic music and organizers say the money raised will benefit dozens of veterans on the next mission. 

