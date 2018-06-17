Saturday’s Area Scores – June 16

McDonald’s/Herald-Whig Classic:
Girls:
Missouri: 58
Illinois: 71
– Missouri most outstanding player: Carissa Bevans (Clark County) 11 points and 6 rebounds
– Illinois most outstanding player: Molly Penn (QND) 10 points and 12 rebounds
Boys:
Missouri: 68
Illinois: 76
Missouri most outstanding player: Peyton Plunkett (Palmyra) 16 points and 10 rebounds
Illinois most outstanding player: Ben Amos (QHS) 20 points and 8 rebounds
High School Baseball:
Highland: 4
Keokuk: 3 (double header)
Highland: 13
Keokuk: 3
High School Softball:
Keokuk: 0
East Marshall: 1
Keokuk: 0
Oskaloosa: 10
Prospect League:
Quincy: 11
Springfield: 14
Quincy: 9-7
– Gems with 16 hits
Hannibal: 7
Lafayette: 10 (10 innings)
Hannibal: 4-12
– Dylan Dodd: 2-5, 2 RBI