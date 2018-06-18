Community remembers farmer killed in accident

There was an update Monday from the fatal tractor crash in Marion County Sunday night.

The victim is now identified as 58-year-old Ralph Griesbaum.

Investigators said he was working near a ditch, when his tractor slipped and rolled on top of him.

Community members said Griesbaum had an impact on agriculture and the community.

Griesbaum appeared often on the news and thought it was important to inform the viewers of agriculture-related issues to advocate for Tri-State farmers.

The farming community is still recovering after hearing the news Sunday night.

"It was hard to hear because Ralph was such a big important part of our community and he was someone who made things happen," Hoerr said.

Fellow farmer Brent Hoerr said Ralph Griesbaum served on the Marion County Farm Bureau board for several years.

It’s what he loved to do, even setting up a scholarship fund and donating crops and meat to local pantries.

"He cared about his community, he cared about the county, and most importantly, his family," Hoerr said. "We lost someone that was a great advocate for agriculture too."

He loved to serve.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lydon Bode said he went to high school with Ralph and he was loved by everyone.

"And no matter where you went across the state of Missouri, they knew who Ralph Greisbaum was in the farm bureau and I will give him credit for that," Bode said. "That’s tremendous. "

Greisbaum was looking to unseat Bode for the presiding commissioner seat in this year’s election, but Bode says they were close friends and would do anything to improve the community.

"His ideas and looking for the future of the area, just like myself, we had the same mindset, and we worked well in the past, so I know we would’ve worked well in the future as well," Bode said.

Hoerr believes Griesbaum’s legacy will live on in the county.

"We will get through this and we will keep him in our prayers," Hoerr said. "That’s what helps us and it’s what ties us together."

Farmers said this is reminder of the dangers of farming and the importance of talking about safety.

Visitation for Ralph Giesbaum is scheduled for Wednesday June 20 from 4-7 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra, Missouri.