Father’s Day Car Show at Quincy Museum

A popular place to take dad on Father’s Day was at the annual car show at the Quincy Museum.

It was the 51st show put on by the Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club.

44 cars were in this year’s competition and there were local food vendors and raffles.

The president of the club said he enjoys the event each year.

"It’s a great activity for Father’s Day because there’s food on the grounds, you can bring father on down and have lunch, and enjoy the cars," John Gebhardt said.

The show was free for the public.