Organ rededicated in local church

Music filled the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Hannibal today as a piece of history was brought back to life.

The church held a ceremony Sunday for an organ that is more than one hundred years old, which underwent major repairs recently.

The process to get the organ refurbished didn’t happen overnight, they got new keys and pipes to play the organ and church officials said it was well worth the wait.

"They are feeling really excited and energized by that, cause its been a long process, we have been raising money for about five years and then of course the restoration has been a year and a half process so they’re really excited to have that organ back," said Pastor Dawn-Victoria Mitchell

Local organists performed at the ceremony, as well as guests from around the area.

