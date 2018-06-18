Quincy dad who stabbed son on Fathers Day makes first court appearance

The Quincy man accused of stabbing his son outside his home on Fathers Day made his first court appearance Monday.

According to court records, Jay Schroder, 62, faces three felony charges, including Aggravated Battery/Use of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Police say Schroder stabbed his son outside his home at 1709 Sycamore around 2:24 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say they found his son with a puncture wound to the upper shoulder/chest area and a laceration to the forehead. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Blessing Hospital. 

Police said they recovered a knife at the scene. 

Our mid-September heat wave is coming to an end, but not before the hottest day of the week this afternoon.

