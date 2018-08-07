Gridiron Preview: Monroe City

The Monroe City Panthers began their quest to repeat as Class 1 state champs this week.

The Panthers return 12 starters from last years squad and although the team has made it all the way to the Class 1 title game in back-to-back seasons, these players remain keenly motivated and hungry because of their past failures on the prep gridiron.

Senior lineman Jon Saxbury said, "Honesty what keeps us focused is our freshman year we went 3-8.

You know that leaves a really bad taste in our mouth.

We remember that. We know what it feels like to be a state champion and we also know what it feels like to go three and eight and that doesn’t feel very good.

We remember that and we stay focused on not doing that again."

The Panthers are working hard to repeat, but they can’t look too far ahead. Head coach David Kirby is busy making sure the defending state champs stay locked in and focused on the present.

Kirby said, "Complacency is kind of the devil around here.

So what we want to really focus on is one week at a time.

That’s been our motto the last couple years is just focus on the task at hand and these kids, they come into practice,they focus on that day.

They don’t worry about anything ahead of that and that’s really been the biggest reason we’ve been successful is focusing on the here and now."

Monroe City opens the season August 24th at home versus Centralia.