Gridiron Preview: Palmyra

The WGEM Sports Gridiron Previews roll on towards opening kickoff. Tuesday there was a stop in Missouri with the Palmyra Panthers who return a squad that’s hoping to be smarter, stronger, and ready to go as we countdown to the start of the regular season.

Entering year two as Palmyra’s starting quarterback, Jacob Kroeger is ready to take control.

Kroeger said, "First year as a starter I learned that when you are calling plays out there you really just have to be confident in what you’re calling.

You have to trust the other people. You got to trust your line and what they’re doing.

You know I think coming into this season I’m a little bit more confident in my teammates."

Like any first year starter, Kroeger went through ups and downs last season, but now he’s hardly the only one feeling more confident about him taking the snaps.

Head Coach Kevin Miles added that, "Every year he’s gotten a little bit better and a little bit better. And that’s what we always hope for.

It’s nice when you get to have that quarterback fora couple years in a row.

So he went through some growing pains last year a little bit as he was starting to go through.

But you can just start to see where things are starting to click for him.

Because his progression has been phenomenal and I’m looking for great things out of him this year."

Along with Kroeger the Panthers return all five of their offensive lineman who have beefed up both physically and meshed together on the field.

Senior lineman Jackson Powell said, "Chemistry is a lot better. We know what to do. We know who to block. We know what to do this year.

I weighed a buck eighty (180), now I weigh 210. We’re all over 200 pounds now, I feel confident."

Coming off a 9-3 season, Palmyra has high expectations for themselves this season, but won’t forget to have some fun along the way.

Powell said, "We just have a brotherhood. It’s one big family, we all get along. We bicker every once in a while, but we all get along."

Palmyra opens the season at home versus Brookfield on August 24th.

