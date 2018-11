The Quincy Park Board has voted unanimously to rename Riverview Park to ‘Ben Bumbry Riverview Park’ in honor of Bumbry who died earlier this year.

The decision was made at Wednesday night’s park board meeting.

Back in July, commissioners voted to wait 50 days for the public to weight in on the issue. Park officials say in that time they had more residents in favor of the name change than against it.

New signage for the park will go up late this fall or early next spring.