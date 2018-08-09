Gridiron Preview: Central Lee Hawks Ready To Soar In 2018

The Hawks of Central Lee High School will kickoff their season August 24 against Fort Madison in southeast Iowa.

Last year, the hawks lost that match-up 56-35.

CLHS finished their 2017 campaign at (5-4) overall and (4-3) in the Class-2A/District 6 ranks. 

The Hawks open this prep season with two straight home games this season followed by two away games, and two more home games that will take them into October. 

The Hawks will close out their season October 19 against Davis County.  

Right now, the Hawks are just focused on showing improvement on the turf during drills.

