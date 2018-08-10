Gridiron Preview: Brown County Hornets Prep For 2018 Season On The Gridiron

The Brown County Hornets have a proud tradition of excellence on the prep gridiron. A lot of the success they’ve attained is due to the consistency they’ve had on the sidelines.

That’s where head coach Tom Little has been on the prowl watching over the Class-1A program for the past 16 seasons. 

The Hornets shuffled their way to a very impressive (8-3) record in 2017 thanks to a strong core of seniors.

Now it’s time for last years underclassmen to step up and meet the challenge.

Coach Little has 112 wins and just 57 loses on his BCHS resume. Right now he’s no doubt hoping this years squad can help the Hornets make it past the second round of the state playoffs where they fell to defeat last season.

