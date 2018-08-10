Gridiron Preview: Hannibal Setting Their Sights High On The Football Turf In 2018

As we take a look at the Hannibal Pirates football program, we go inside the numbers surrounding HHS.

The Pirates finished last season at (6-5) and they were (4-2) in the North Central Missouri Conference ranks under head coach Mark St. Clair.

Hannibal’s offense scored 300 points in 2017 while the defense gave up nearly 240 points.

The impressive numbers for HHS surround last seasons (4-2) slate in the first 6 weeks of the season.

The 2018 team hopes to better that feat, so it’s important to get the younger players in the fold ready in a hurry for Hannibal’s August 24th home opener.

The players also understand that taking care of their bodies early in the season is vital.

