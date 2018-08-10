Gridiron Preview: Hannibal Setting Their Sights High On The Football Turf In 2018

As we take a look at the Hannibal Pirates football program, we go inside the numbers surrounding HHS.

The Pirates finished last season at (6-5) and they were (4-2) in the North Central Missouri Conference ranks under head coach Mark St. Clair.

Hannibal’s offense scored 300 points in 2017 while the defense gave up nearly 240 points.

The impressive numbers for HHS surround last seasons (4-2) slate in the first 6 weeks of the season.

The 2018 team hopes to better that feat, so it’s important to get the younger players in the fold ready in a hurry for Hannibal’s August 24th home opener.

The players also understand that taking care of their bodies early in the season is vital.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
72°
Hannibal
72°
Keokuk
66°
Macomb
62°
Severe Storms Possible Friday Night, Some Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Severe Storms Possible Friday Night, Some Strong Storms Possible Saturday

A LOW risk of severe storms is in the forecast for tonight. All severe weather impact types will be possible

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top Stories from WGEM

City hears ways to cut costs, raise revenue

Community comes together to help farming family in need

City says new roundabout will improve traffic

New restaurant looks to help grow Downtown Quincy

Business and community leaders celebrate manufacturing industry

Quincy Conference inspires Tri-State teachers

Protect against cyber attacks

Protect home against pests

MoDOT director discusses road conditions

Body of man missing in Lee Co. found

Scroll to top
Skip to content