Gridiron Preview: Macomb Ready to Bounce Back in 2018

The Macomb Bombers have had more than a few tough challenges the last few seasons.

Case in point, the last time MHS has had a winning season was six years ago in 2012, but headed into this new season.

There’s no doubt the Bombers have a winning attitude and all that starts with the man in charge second year head coach Tony Westen.

For many programs culture is just another buzz word. That’s not the case Tony Westen.

Westen enters his second year as Macomb’s head coach and despite going 1-8 in 2017, Westen is motivated to instill belief in his squad.

Westen explained, "It can be me. I just have to want it. I just have to earn it. So that’s the step we’re on right now.

This isn’t a magic potion. This isn’t a fairy tale that only the Disney company puts out.

This is us controlling our destiny and making it happen together."

Westen is no stranger to big turn arounds. He took over a Beardstown wrestling team in 2007 that had just one dual meet win the year before and eventually had them as a Top 15 team in the state during his eight year run with the Tigers.

This year’s Macomb team is all for the same type of change.

Junioe offensive guard and linebacker Dalton Deener said, "Last year a lot of the seniors, great guys, but they were kind of just playing for themselves. Right now we have like a band of brothers, that’s what we call ourselves.

We’re always going hard, we’re always encouraging each other. We’re just cheering for each other. We’re wishing for the best."

Senior offensive and defensive lineman Alai Stone added, "Our motto is all in. I love it. We’re always doing stuff together all the way.

Our tempo is always at the top."

There’s no doubt that Macomb wants to improve in the win column and they want to do it in 2018.

And one of the reasons they may be able to do that is they have a great sense of the bigger picture. Beyond this season and beyond sport itself.

Junior wide receiver and linebacker McKenna Gabbei said, "Learning a lot of lessons about life is just the most important overall for football.

Our coaches aren’t preparing us to play football, they’re preparing us to live."

The 2018 Bombers are on track for successful futures and with Westen at the helm, that very well could mean the immediate future.

Macomb opens the season August 24th on the road at Lincoln.