Gridiron Preview: Fort Madison Setting Their Sights On A Playoff Push In 2018

The Bloodhounds of Fort Madison are hoping to do this season, what no other FMHS squad has done in nearly 3 decades, and that’s earn a berth in the State Playoffs.

If the Hounds do mount a post-season push in 2018, a lot of the responsibility to accomplish the feat of making the playoffs will fall on the shoulders of quarterback Lennon Barker.

Barker is a three-year starter at Fort Madison, and thankfully for the Bloodhound fan base across the Tri-States, Barker has shown improvement in various area’s each year he’s returned to the gridiron.