The Titans of West Hancock finished the 2017 season on the high school gridiron with an impressive (11-1) slate.

The Titans won 11 games before suffering the lone setback in the postseason.

Now the players and coach at WCHS are working hard to turn the page and write a new chapter that will hopefully have a "state title" ending.

Head Coach Travis Cook took timeout to offer a little perspective on the program and this seasons team in Hamilton, Illinois.