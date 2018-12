This week’s QMG Play of the Week winner is Weston Reyburn! Reyburn dominated the 9-10 year 25 meter breast stroke last Saturday at the River Country Championships at the Sheridan Swim Club…

This week’s QMG Play of the Week winner is Weston Reyburn!

Reyburn dominated the 9-10 year 25 meter breast stroke last Saturday at the River Country Championships at the Sheridan Swim Club.

Reyburn took an astounding 96% of the votes, congrats to Weston Reyburn!