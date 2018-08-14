Gridiron Preview: Highland, Mark Twain

At Highland High the players and Cougars coaching staff continue to work to get better as part of their process to get better day-by-day.

After a 1-9 record in 2017, the teams feels it’s made tremendous strides and that started by meshing together both on and off the field.

Senior running back and safety Chance Newton said, "I feel like the chemistry between us has really grown.

So I feel like that helps a lot. I’ve played with most of these kids my whole life.

Then we got a couple new kids and the chemistry just came throughout the Summer and throughout the end of last school year and maybe the end of last football season and it helped a lot."

Meanwhile at Mark Twain High, the Tigers are ready to roar on the gridiron in 2018 after going 4-7 a year ago.

The tigers have been back in pads and full contact since Saturday and it is fair to say they were chomping at the bit to play that hard nosed style of Tiger football.

Senior QB and linebacker Nathan Davenport said, "With the pads it’s, it’s like heaven on the football field. I’ll tell you what.

Hitting people, being out there. It’s just like, it’s home. Honestly, it’s really home.

And the way I think we’re going this year, with our offensive line and the way our running backs run the ball.

And all the players we got, all the new stuff we put in. I’m definitely looking forward to how good we do this season."

Highland opens the season August 25th against Clark County while Mark Twain opens their season August 24th against Louisiana.