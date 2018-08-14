Gridiron Preview: South Shelby Moves Brock Wood from RB to QB for 2018

Quarterback was never the position Brock Wood dreamed about.

Wood said, "Really never grew up playing catch too much to be honest.

My brothers, they didn’t really care much for football so this is kinda new to me. I’m trying to throw.

I’ve throw more in the past week than I have my whole life. I’ve never been much of a thrower."

Wood was South Shelby’s go-to running back last year with nearly 1700 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Now with several players from last years roster not returning, Wood will be taking the snaps, not the hand offs and has embraced the new challenge.

South Shelby head coach Rob Wilt said, "Brock is taken with it. He actually was kind of wanting to do it to tell you the truth.

When he came to me in the off-season he said coach I can be quarterback. I said well we got packages in.

Now there’s no more packages. He’s the man."

And while it’s certainly a different look, his teammates are on board and have his back."

Senior center and defensive end Justin Allee added, "We’ve been going to school since sixth grade.

So we became more friends as we made it through our high school career.

He’s pretty easy to get used to. He’s taller than our previous quarterback.

So I mean if I snap it a little bit higher he’s got it covered because he’s 6-1."

The learning curve has been steep for Wood who already played such a major role in last years offense for South Shelby.

But as soon as he found the quarterback position was his, Wood used every resource at his disposal to make sure he was prepared for opening night.

Wood said, "One of the freshman that I give rides home, me and him stay a little bit after and throw around.

You know I can just watch a few YouTube videos on form. I mean that’s what I do for track as well. To get down form, there’s a lot of great videos online."

The position may be changing, but Wood’s importance to South Shelby’s success won’t be.

The Cardinals open the season August 24th at Bowling Green.