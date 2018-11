Gridiron Preview: Pleasant Hill Wolves Set For Season Opener On Friday

TOMORROW NIGHT IT BEGINS…

THE 2018 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON WILL GET UNDERWAY WITH A FULL SLATE OF GAMES SCHEDULED ACROSS THE TRI-STATE REGION.

THE WOLVES OF PLEASANT HILL WILL BE "HUNTING" FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AS THEY PLAY HOST TO THE TIGERS OF BEARDSTOWN AT 7:00 pm.

THE WOLVES ARE HOPING THE BIG BODIES THEY HAVE "UP FRONT" WILL BE ABLE TO GET THE JOB DONE AGAINST BHS ON FRIDAY.

THE STRENGTH OF THE WOLVES this season WILL BE THE MEN THEY HAVE on THE OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE LINE.

With that in mind, YOU CAN BE SURE THE WOLVES RUNNING BACKS WILL BE ready TO RUN THE PIGSKIN AGAINST THE TIGERS defensive UNIT IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.

AFTER Dropping THEIR first TWO GAMES on their schedule LAST YEAR, THEN WINNING 2, AND LOSING 2 MORE, ONLY TO THEN WIN 3 GAMES IN

A ROW, YOU CAN BE SURE HEAD COACH MIKE GILES HAS BEEN DISCUSSING CONSISTENCY WITH HIS TROOPS ALL SEASON LONG.