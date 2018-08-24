Quincy officials to flush fire hydrants this week

The Quincy Fire Department has reported that they will be flushing fire hydrants for flow testing purposes August 27 through August 31.

Officials warn that during these times, residents in these areas may experience low water pressure or water discoloration. The conditions are temporary and the water will remain safe for use and consumption at all times.

The following locations will be affected:

  • 3rd and Vermont St.
  • 4th and Vermont St.
  • 11th and Broadway
  • 17th and Broadway
  • 15th and Spring St.
  • 5th and Oak St.
  • 12th and Oak St
  • 6th and College St.
  • 3rd and Elm St.
  • 11th and Elm St.
  • 8th St., Vermont to Hampshire
  • 16th and Lind St.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Department of Utilities at 228-4580.

