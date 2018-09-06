WIU enrollment continues to decline

Another school year at Western Illinois University brings another drop in enrollment. This trend is nothing new to the university, as officials are still trying to fix a problem that’s been around for more than a decade.

Officials aren’t the only ones aware of the enrollment problem. Students on campus spoke out and concerned about the steady decline. Students said they’re starting to notice it.

"I noticed, like coming back from winter break last semester, like a lot of people didn’t come back," WIU sophomore Pilshae Ben said.

That trend is not changing, as Western Illinois University’s enrollment rate is down, yet again, this fall. But this time, by almost 940 students compared to last year. The problem starts with recruiting.

"Even with the incoming freshmen, they usually have a picture, like as the W-I-U, like the whole abbreviation," WIU senior Jacob Gabeinski said. "But this year, they could barely fill the W."

Students said they also notice lower retention rates.

"Quite a few people, like my roommate, actually that semester, did not come back after winter break," Ben said.

The consistent problem is what school officials are trying to figure out, as the university has lost more than 5,000 students from 2006 to 2018.

Officials at Western Illinois University said that enrollment rate is their biggest concern right now. That’s why this year, they’ve implemented a number of changes in hopes of bringing in and maintaining more students.

"A Western Commitment scholarship that we have significantly revised in the last month," WIU Vice President for Student Services Ron Williams said. "We also have something new with our admissions process and application process, where we’re permitting students to self report their ACT or SAT. We are also extending our reach beyond that and reaching out to more high schools and community colleges."

Those changes sound good, but students are waiting to see a change.

"From the look of it, I necessarily don’t think that it’s 100 percent working," Gabeinski said. "Maybe it’s effective, but not efficient."

School officials said the primary goal is to stabilize enrollment and said the new academic realignment is the first step to getting enrollment back on track.

The university has updated its commitment scholarship, making it easier for incoming freshmen to get money through their ACT and SAT scores.

For the fifth consecutive year, WIU has waived the application fee.