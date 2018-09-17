WGEM is proud to announce the newest WGEM StormTrak Weather app for Android and iOS devices.

To get the new version, simply update your current WGEM StormTrak Weather app for iOS and Android phones and tablets. If you haven’t downloaded our weather app yet, go to the Google Play store for Android phones and tablets or to Apple’s app store on your iPhone or iPad, or click this link if you are currently viewing this page on a smartphone.

The new app features a user-friendly scrolling interface, which puts information like current conditions, Interactive Radar and the latest video forecast at your fingertips.

When there is severe weather, the WGEM StormTrak Weather team has you covered. In-app headlines and voice alerts from WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole alert users to watches and warnings.

You can also find all of the local school delays, closings and cancellations in the app.

Show us and other viewers what the conditions are like where you are by submitting your weather photos and photos directly through the app.

If you have questions or a technical support issue, please click here to send us an email.

To get the new app, simply choose the “update” button on your phone or tablet. If you don’t have our app yet, simply go to your favorite app store and search for WGEM StormTrak Weather app or WGEM or click this link to be taken directly to the page where you can download the app.

Thank you for choosing the WGEM StormTrak Weather app.