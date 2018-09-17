WGEM StormTrak Weather App

WGEM is proud to announce the newest WGEM StormTrak Weather app for Android and iOS devices.

To get the new version, simply update your current WGEM StormTrak Weather app for iOS and Android phones and tablets. If you haven’t downloaded our weather app yet, go to the Google Play store for Android phones and tablets or to Apple’s app store on your iPhone or iPad, or click this link if you are currently viewing this page on a smartphone.

The new app features a user-friendly scrolling interface, which puts information like current conditions, Interactive Radar and the latest video forecast at your fingertips.

When there is severe weather, the WGEM StormTrak Weather team has you covered. In-app headlines and voice alerts from WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole alert users to watches and warnings.

You can also find all of the local school delays, closings and cancellations in the app.

Show us and other viewers what the conditions are like where you are by submitting your weather photos and photos directly through the app.

If you have questions or a technical support issue, please click here to send us an email.

To get the new app, simply choose the “update” button on your phone or tablet. If you don’t have our app yet, simply go to your favorite app store and search for WGEM StormTrak Weather app or WGEM or click this link to be taken directly to the page where you can download the app.

Thank you for choosing the WGEM StormTrak Weather app.

Jim Roberts

Jim Roberts

Jim Roberts is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WGEM.

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
85°
Hannibal
90°
Keokuk
81°
Macomb
82°
Partly cloudy skies with continued heat and humidity

Partly cloudy skies with continued heat and humidity

Partly cloudy skies with continued heat and humidity expected today with highs forecast into the low 90s. The heat index

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top Stories from WGEM

Additional trees coming to downtown Hannibal

Body found near Alexandria, Missouri

Road improvements on the way for Quincy neighborhood

Hannibal flood gates set to come out Thursday

Ameren Illinois holds event to save people money on bills

Quincy Books and Toys moves locations

Lee County 2023 focuses on economic development

Roquette to redevelop buildings in downtown Keokuk

10 indicted for stealing 80,000 pounds of metal

Volunteers needed for The Child Center, Inc.

Scroll to top
Skip to content