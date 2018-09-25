Crews respond to Quincy house fire

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) — The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 527 Lind Street at about 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Lucey said when crews arrived on scene heavy flames were coming from the west side of the home, but everyone did make it out safely.

Lucey said six people lived in an upstairs unit and three in the downstairs apartment. A woman in the downstairs apartment was awake when the fire started, but said a smoke detector in the unit also sounded.

A neighbor said that the woman that lived in the downstairs unit knocked on her door asking for help. She said another neighbor ran to the house on fire and kicked the door in to get the people upstairs out of the burning building.

“I was just in the right place at the right time, for once,” the man on scene said.

Investigators were called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Monday afternoon the American Red Cross issued a release asking for the following items to support the family:

  • Women’s: Shirt: Small, Pants: Small
  • Male child: Shirt: 18 months, Pants: 18 months
  • Male child: Shirt: Newborn, Pants: Newborn to 6 months

Items can be dropped off at 714 Cedar in Quincy.

daustin

daustin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
48°
Hannibal
50°
Keokuk
46°
Macomb
46°
Election Day Forecast

Election Day Forecast

Gusty winds are expected on this Election Day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for afternoon highs. The

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Community comes together to help farming family in need

City hears ways to cut costs, raise revenue

Heavy rainfall prompts Flash Flood Warning

Pike County, Illinois home a total loss after fire

Work on 12th and Maine intersection to start Friday

Election Day Privacy

Tri-State voters head to the polls

Election officials expect high voter turnout

Quincy crews ready for salt shipment

City council talks refunding public safety fee

Scroll to top
Skip to content