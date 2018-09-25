Crews respond to Quincy house fire

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) — The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 527 Lind Street at about 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Lucey said when crews arrived on scene heavy flames were coming from the west side of the home, but everyone did make it out safely.

Lucey said six people lived in an upstairs unit and three in the downstairs apartment. A woman in the downstairs apartment was awake when the fire started, but said a smoke detector in the unit also sounded.

A neighbor said that the woman that lived in the downstairs unit knocked on her door asking for help. She said another neighbor ran to the house on fire and kicked the door in to get the people upstairs out of the burning building.

“I was just in the right place at the right time, for once,” the man on scene said.

Investigators were called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Monday afternoon the American Red Cross issued a release asking for the following items to support the family:

Women’s: Shirt: Small, Pants: Small

Shirt: Small, Pants: Small Male child: Shirt: 18 months, Pants: 18 months

Shirt: 18 months, Pants: 18 months Male child: Shirt: Newborn, Pants: Newborn to 6 months

Items can be dropped off at 714 Cedar in Quincy.