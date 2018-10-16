Be a part of what goes on behind-the-scenes at a television station. WGEM in Quincy, Illinois is looking for a Master Control Operator.

The successful candidate is responsible for a number of actions related to the quality of our on-air content. Those include switching commercials, stations breaks, recording daily syndicated feeds, and inputting material into video servers.

You need the ability to make fast, accurate judgments. Previous experience with production or Master Control switchers or college production courses preferred.

Attention to detail is important, along with the ability to multi-task, work in a fast-paced environment and problem-solve.

Become a part of Quincy Media. We are a family owned company operating 18 television stations doing news, two newspapers and two radio stations. Quincy is always hiring. If this description fits you, send a resume and cover letter to: jlawrence@wgem.com.