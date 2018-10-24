Hannibal Parks Dept. receives grant, will upgrade Huckleberry Park

You and your kids could soon be playing in an upgraded park in America’s Hometown.

Courtney Brown and her son Ryan visit Huckleberry Park almost everyday.

They like to feed the ducks and enjoy the outdoors but they say they’ve noticed the pond isn’t in the best shape.

“It’s kind of deteriorating because of the ground. It doesn’t look too bad but it doesn’t look good,” said Courtney Brown.

That could soon change. Wednesday, the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department received a $184,000 grant that will fund improvements to the pond.

“It’s been leaking for years. We figured out that it was built with red sand years ago. We’re going to excavate it, fill it with clay and have it riprapped on the side and hopefully alleviate that leaking,” said Mary Lynne Richards with the parks department.

Richards said not only will they fix the leak but they plan on adding a dock, so everyone can enjoy the improvements.

“This park in Hannibal has a lot of handicap accessible equipment,” said Richards. “There’s handicap accessible equipment in the playground. There’s handicap accessible bullpens at the softball field so this dock will be a handicap accessible dock.”

Brown said the changes will help her, too; because, it can be hard to push her sons stroller through the grass.

“It’s pretty rough sometimes. I mean if you hit some spots in the grass, you’ll have to push it and kinda worry if it’s going to fall over or not,” said Brown.

Richards said the parks department will provide matching funds as part of that grant. The project’s total cost will be around $500,000. She said you can expect work to begin on the project at the end of next summer.