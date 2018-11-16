Obama recalls 2016 speech during book tour condemning Trump

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Obama says she felt anxious before giving her emotional New Hampshire speech two years ago condemning President Donald Trump for bragging about sexually assaulting a woman.

The former First Lady says she needed to address Trump’s comments on the infamous 2005 “Hollywood Access” tape while sitting on stage Thursday night with “black-ish” actor Tracee Ellis Ross at The Forum. She made her second stop to promote her best-selling book “Becoming,” which released this week.

Obama told a sold-out crowd that she wrote the outline to the speech while sitting in a waiting room as her mother was having back surgery.

Obama and Ross also talked about the former First Lady having a fist fight as a child, having a panic attack and her husband-former President Barack Obama’s sexy but sometimes annoyingly slow walk.

Associated Press

