“Blackout Wednesday” leads to increased patrols

Blackout Wednesday is here. It’s the unofficial name given to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as a night of heavy drinking before the holiday.

“It’s known as the biggest drinking day of the year, behind St. Patrick’s Day,” said Michele Wilkerson, owner of the Taproom in Quincy.

With a big crowd expected into the early morning hours at the Taproom, Wilkerson says her bartenders watch out for their customers.

“We always keep an eye on that in terms of not over serving,” said Wilkerson. “We always keep an eye on people who are stumbling out of the door.”

Someone else keeping an eye out is Quincy Police Officer Tom Miller.

“The biggest concerns are people getting out for the holidays and getting ready to leave,” said Miller. “Also, all the college students and other family members who are coming back into town for the holiday and wanting to celebrate with their friends.”

Drunk driving crashes killed more than 800 people during Thanksgiving weekends from 2012-2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, making it the deadliest holiday on the roads.

With that said, police will be out in full force starting Wednesday night and lasting through the holiday weekend, looking for drunk drivers.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” said Miller. “It’s been said before and it’ll continue being said. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much for somebody to become buzzed.”

“Be completely responsible,” said Wilkerson. “Tomorrow is a great day to just sit around and eat. Nobody wants to have to deal with the consequences of making a bad decision tonight.”

Don’t forget, the ride sharing service Lyft is offered in Quincy.