Crews battle Hannibal house fire











































Hannibal, Mo (WGEM) — Hannibal firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. at 1101 Church Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw flames coming from three sides of the single story home.

A search of the structure was performed while firefighters extinguished the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and Hannibal firefighters believe no one is currently living at the home. However, firefighters say they had been in contact with the homeowner.

Assistant Chief Clinton Conrad stated firefighters and an investigator remained on scene for approximately 5 hours performing overhaul and investigating the cause.

Conrad stated the fire was found to be accidental in nature due to electrical problems.

No injuries were reported.