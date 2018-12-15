Shop with a Cop helps kids complete holiday shopping lists

Police and local kids in need came together today pick out Christmas presents for their families at the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The Quincy Police Department teamed up with Shopko on Broadway.

Police took time out of their day to take kids from Cheerful Home Child Care and Early Learning Center shopping.

Kids completed their shopping list, ate breakfast, and wrapped their presents.

Law enforcement said the best part is watching the reaction on the kids faces.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces, see them get something they truly wanted for their brother or sister is amazing,” said QPD Officer Patrick Hollensteiner.

Organizers said they’ve been doing this for almost four decades.

