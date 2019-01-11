Central Services prepared for winter storm

Central Services Crews in Quincy are ready for the snow.

Director Kevin McClean said they started pre-treating the roads at 2 p.m. Friday. In an effort to decrease the travel threat for the evening commute.

“If you don’t have to be out, it just makes it easier for the guys that are trying to clear the roads,” said McClean.” The less traffic that’s out there, plus it’s safer.”

He said once snow starts to accumulate on the roads he will send out all 12 snow plows and hoping to have 13 out Saturday.

“When we do start plowing we’re going to plow all the emergency routes, curb to curb,” said McClean. “All the side streets, we’re probably going to hit one path each direction, just to get the roads cleared and then when we get the chance we’ll go back and finish clearing them off.”

McClean adds to be patient with road crews and to allow for extra room.