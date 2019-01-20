Keokuk Bald Eagle Appreciation Day attracts tourists

Thousands came to Southeast Iowa this weekend despite all the snow for the 35th Annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days.

Dozens of eagles were spotted on the riverfront and tourism officials said it’s one of the biggest tourism weekends of the year.

“I came out to see the eagles,” eagle watcher Gary Szymula said. “This is bald eagles day for Keokuk. I’m a big photo nut, so I’m trying to shoot some of the eagles out on the trees or out flying in the river.”

Szymula wasn’t the only one who traveled to Keokuk to appreciate dozens of bald eagles, as many people came out to see the birds in their natural habitat.

“It’s one of the few places that you can see bald eagles up close and as it gets colder now into single digit temperatures, you tend to get a lot of eagles coming down,” Szymula said.

The eagles were the main attraction, but not the only one.

The event included a number of displays and seminars in the River City Mall put on by different wildlife agencies.

The president of the Keokuk Tourism Bureau said they depend on this weekend, as it’s a big boost for the local economy. He said despite the winter weather that’s moved in, it’s still brought in about four to five thousand people.

“A lot of them are visiting our restaurants and our gas stations, so economically we help that way,” Keokuk Tourism Bureau President Mike Beaird said.

He said this weekend gets visitors interested in what the city has to offer and come back to learn more.

“We have all sorts of different displays, different brochures, showing what’s going on the entire year,” Beaird said.

Tourists like Szymula, who spent the whole day in Keokuk, enjoyed what the event brings to the town.

“Well obviously it brings people down here, but it brings awareness that there are eagles here and they’re something to see, get out of your house, even though it’s cold and ugly outside,” Szymula said.

The next big event in Keokuk is the civil war salute to veterans on May 4.

It is put on by the Lee County Veterans’ Project at Oakland Cemetery.