Champ Clark bridge to close

LOUISIANA, MO (WGEM) The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Champ Clark Bridge, which carries U.S. 54 over the Mississippi River, will close at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday because of rising floodwater.

IDOT crews will assist the Sny Island Levee Drainage District in closing U.S. 54 where the road crosses the Sny Levee in Pike County, about a half-mile east of the bridge. The nearest river crossing is Interstate 72 at East Hannibal.

IDOT urged drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.