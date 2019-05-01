Champ Clark bridge to close

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00

LOUISIANA, MO (WGEM) The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Champ Clark Bridge, which carries U.S. 54 over the Mississippi River, will close at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday because of rising floodwater.

IDOT crews will assist the Sny Island Levee Drainage District in closing U.S. 54 where the road crosses the Sny Levee in Pike County, about a half-mile east of the bridge. The nearest river crossing is Interstate 72 at East Hannibal.

IDOT urged drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Zachary Voss

Zachary Voss

Zachary Voss is the Assignment Editor at WGEM.

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
48°
Hannibal
50°
Keokuk
50°
Macomb
Connect with WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Top Stories
Scroll to top
Skip to content