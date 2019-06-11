100 deadliest days for teen drivers

Parents, with school out for teens across the Tri-States do you ever worry about their safety on the roads?

Well, you are not alone because it is the 100 Deadliest Days.

AAA says that’s the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Officials say this is the time when the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers are on the rise.

New crash data from AAA between 2013-2017 shows that speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving are all major factors to fatal crashes during the summer.

52 percent of teens admitted to reading a text message or email while driving in the past 30 days, according to a AAA report.

“Something’s that’s really important to me is not texting and driving, it’s become a rule in my house just don’t do it,” teen driver Isabelle Goldinger said. “I get kinda frustrated when I see other people doing it because I kinda think people’s lives are more important than what’s going on in their phone.”

Palmyra School Resource Officer Patrick Anderson said it is important to follow all laws including wearing your seat belt and obeying the speed limit.

“We wanna all see them come back safe the next school year, so practicing safe driving habits, we want that to be a focus of theirs when they hit the road after schools out,” Anderson said.

To read more about the 100 Deadliest Days click here.