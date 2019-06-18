Fort Madison home destroyed by fire

FORT MADISON (WGEM) — Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren has reported that a fire destroyed a home in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Monday.

Herren stated that the fire department was dispatched to 1427 Avenue D at 1:50 p.m. on Monday

When fire fighters arrived they made entry into the home with light smoke on the first floor and heavy smoke on the second floor. Herren said the home had been remodeled and there was a second roof under the exterior roof which made accessing the fire difficult. He stated that the home ended up being a total loss.

Herren reported that all off duty personnel were called to assist and crews remained on scene until 6:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Eastern Iowa Firegroud Photos