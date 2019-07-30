Back-to-school immunizations for children

School will be back in session soon and the Adams County Health Department is already seeing students come in for immunizations.

The state of Illinois requires certain immunizations before students can start school, including measles, chicken pox, and meningitis.

Immunization coordinator Misty Spilker said parents should not wait until the last minute to schedule immunization appointments.

Starting next month, the Wellness Express bus will be traveling to schools in Adams County to provide services including immunizations, physicals and dental exams.

Wellness Express Program Coordinator Beth Forbes said it is an important resource that helps kids get ready to head back to school.

Spilker said parents should also check the deadline of when their child’s school district has requirements for immunization.

The Adams County Health Department Immunization Clinic, located at 330 Vermont Street, is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

If you are unsure if your child has the required shots, you can contact the Adams County Health Department at (217) 222-8440 ext 126 or 136.

More information:

Missouri school immunization list

Iowa school immunization list