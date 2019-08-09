Gridiron Preview: Quincy University’s, “Right Now,” Mantra Has Them Eager for Breakout Season

High school football practices don’t begin until Monday, but the college season is fast approaching and the Quincy University Hawks held practice number one Friday and to say all their focus is on the task at hand is an understatement.

Redshirt senior center Justin Rosendahl said, “We got to win right now.

There’s no more excuses.

There’s no more, we’re too young.

It’s someone’s in place now, it’s the first year head coach, it’s the second year head coach. It’s right now.”

Senior quarterback Andrew Rund added that, “Right now means we have everything in place.

We have the coaches, we have the players. We know we have the talent.”

With 16 returning starters, gone are the justifications for back to back losing seasons for third year head coach Gary Bass.

After a 4-7 campaign in 2018, where the Hawks had the lowest scoring offense in the GLVC, Quincy brought in new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Keith Barefield.

Since his arrival the Hawks pace and confidence has only gotten higher.

Rund said that, “I think we’ll be the fastest offense in the GLVC. Probably one of the fastest in D2 overall.”

Head Coach Gary Bass said that, “We’re trying to do something different that puts stresses defenses in a very difficult way.

But when it comes down to it I tell our guys all the time, there’s no perfect offense.

There’s no perfect defense. It’s all about the work you put in and how hard you’re willing to work to make things happen.”

Defensively the Hawks have the impossible task of trying to replace GLVC defensive player of the year linebacker Cody Leonard, but QU understands that’s not a job for one man.

Senior free safety Keenan Stegall said, “I have faith in all my teammates, my brothers that we can get the job done just without Cody.

He was a great player, but with the time for us to move on you know, we have to get moving.”

Bass added that, “I mean we feel better about the linebacker position I know for myself then I have since we’ve seen it here.

From a depth perspective we feel like we got a lot of guys that can make a lot of plays and for us I think that depth and that experience that we do bring back is going to see, you’re going to see a lot more people make tackles, it’s not just one individual.”

They say there’s no time like the present and the Hawks are embracing that right now mantra to the fullest.

QU will open the season September 7th at Central State University in Ohio.