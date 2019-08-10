Gridiron Preview: Culver-Stockton Bringing Experience and Swagger into 2019

The Culver-Stockton Wildcats held their first practice Saturday and they’re chomping at the bit to put on a show on the Hill this season.

With 10 returning starters on both sides of the ball, there are two things the Culver-Stockton Wildcats have in bunches hedaed into 2019. Veteran leadership and bravado.

Junior linebacker Dalton Huffman said, “Anything less than eight wins this year is going to be a disappointment to me and to our team.

We have high expectations.

Everybody needs to write down their ring sizes and get ready for a good year.”

Junior quarterback Korbin Marcum added, “There’s definitely a lot of swagger and charisma around the locker room, weight room.

Like we’re definitely ready to go.

And the conference knows we’re coming as well. We’re not sneaking up on anybody.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 4-7 season, a three win improvement from a difficult 1-10 2017 under then first year head Coach Tom Sallay.

This time two years ago 94 of the 110 players at Sallay’s first practice were freshman and now having taken their lumps, Culver feels their ready to take the next step.

Sallay said that, “You got guys that are going to start that have already played 22 games in their college career.

For most people that is their college careers is 22 games.

I saw it a lot last year, we were going from a coach led team to a player led team and I truly believe that until you become a player led team you can never be great.”

A group of cats that say they’ve grown their claws.

They’ll get the chance to prove it opening night when they host Baker University, a team ranked eighth in the NAIA preseason top 25 that beat Culver handily a season ago, 51-10.

When asked about the matchup Huffman said, “We’re going to come in and we’re going to give Baker every single thing we got.

They’re getting everything and the kitchen sink from us and I think they know that.

I just don’t know if they’re ready for it.”

The Wildcats opener against Baker is August 31st at 6 pm at home.