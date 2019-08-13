Gridiron Preview: Quincy Notre Dame

If the 2018 season had an EKG, Quincy Notre Dame played jump rope with that line, but a more experienced and calm group has come out on the other side ahead of this season.

Junior QB Ike Wiley said that, “We’re going to play hard and fast and try and get it to what QND used to be.”

As the 2019 Quincy Notre Dame Raiders look for a resurgence to the past, they’re forced to reflect on a difficult 3-6, 2018 under first year head coach Jack Cornell who returns a whopping nine starters on both sides of the ball.

Head Coach Jack Cornell said, “We have more expectations and we kind of have a better identity of who we are and know the direction that we’re going.”

Among those returning more savvy than a year ago are QB Ike Wiley, receiver and DB Grant Hyer, defensive lineman Zach Becker and Jack Marth just to name a few.

QND opens the season with four straight home games and as they try and reestablish QND football, that means reestablishing making a trip to Advanced Physical Therapy field one opponents dread after winning just one home game a season ago.

Junior defensive end and running back Jack Marth said, “It’s coming out week one, mentally and physically just preparing ourselves for a dog fight.”

Wiley added that, “It’s one of our team goals this year is to win every home game so that’s what we’re going to try to do.

We’re going to try and come out week one and set the tempo for the whole season.”

2018 was a tale of two seasons for Jack Cornell’s club, starting 0-4 and then going 3-2 over the last five games and now the Raiders are ready to make act two, the whole show.

Cornell said that, “They gained more experience as the season went on.

Last year we had a bunch of first time starters playing and now all those guys coming back, we have that experience and we’ve got varsity level type of experience.

We’ve got a clear vision of where we want to be and where we want to get to and we’re going to attack it each and every day.”

QND will open the season at home against Lexington August 30th.