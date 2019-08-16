Gridiron Preview: Illini West Chargers Prepare For A Challenging Season In Carthage

In the prep football ranks, Illini West head coach Lyle Klein has been busy fine tuning the Chargers in Carthage, as they prepare to start their season.

IWHS will open their 2019 campaign, on the road, against the Titans of Wethersfield Annawan. The game is set to take place in just over two weeks on Friday,

August 30. During his tenure with the Chargers, Klein has certainly been a man focused on improvement each and every season in Chargers Country.

Since 2015 when Illini West finished (2-7), the Chargers have improved their record each season.

In 2016, IWHS was (5-5). In 2017, the Chargers finished (6-4) and of course last year, Illini West rolled to a (10-1) slate.

This season, the script is a bit different with the Chargers returning only two starters from last year.

The program lost 16 seniors to graduation in 2018, and finding experienced players is going to be a big hurdle to overcome for this years Illini West squad.

“They’ve got a lot of work cut out for them but we always want to compete for a state championship.”

Coach Klein went on to add, “We always want to be in the mix when they set up the tournament, but in reality we really do preach one game at a time.”

Klein finished by stating, “Finish an opponent, come back Monday and prepare for the next.”