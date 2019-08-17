Gridiron Preview: Mark Twain Tigers

The Mark Twain Tigers traveled through all the peaks and valleys the 2018 season had to offer, but that may just benefit them headed into 2019….

All things considered, Mark Twain Head Coach Karl Asbury’s problems could be a lot worse.

Asbury said, ” Well that’s the bad thing. We only have one ball and we got a lot of people to carry it, but that’s the thing that I guess I have to be doing.

I have to be creative in order to make sure everyone’s happy, getting things done.”

Headlined by Jace Barton after back to back 1,000 yard seasons, Mark Twain has a trio trio of yard chewing Tigers between Barton, Logan Perrigo and Avery Epperson and this is not a one size fits all backfield.”

Senior running back and safety Logan Perrigo said, “Avery’s more of our goal line guy that we give it to on the goal line and me and Jace, we’re like the fast backs.

We’re not really power backs, we’re more like speed guys. We’ll get outside.”

Senior running back and linebacker Avery Epperson said, “Jace, definitely an outside runner and up the middle too.

I’m more of an inside tackles, but definitely strong and fast and hopefully it can pay off.”

The Tigers bring back eight starters after going 5-6 in a season that saw them win four of their last five games including four in a row and a signature win at North Callaway after a tumultuous 1-5 start.

Now it’s about finding a way to spread that lightning in a bottle they caught over the entirety of 2019.”

Senior running back Jace Barton added, “I think it automatically carries over.

Just the momentum from last season coming off four game wins (streak).

I think it just carries straight over from last season and we just pick up right where we left off.”

Defensively after giving up nearly 30 points per game Mark Twain feels their second half resurgence and another year of experience will remedy some of those problems.

Asbury said, “The defensive backfield, all three of those guys are back.

Linebackers back, a lot of the defensive line.

So I think it’s just hopefully playing well together and playing together as a team would be the strength there.”

“Perrigo said, “Our defense, we worked on pass a lot.

We’re definitely better in that perspective.

And our run game. Our run defense is still good.”

The Tigers first chance to swing 2018’s good vibes into the new season is August 30th at Louisiana.